Bill Gates Just Tweeted This Vaccine Graphic You Have To See

Lauren F Friedman

Bill Gates tweeted a very interesting graphic about vaccines this afternoon, showing how cheap (and therefore cost-effective) vaccines really are at preventing disease and saving lives.

Here’s the tweet, showing how little UNICEF pays for each vaccine:

That’s in line with the Gates Foundation’s core goals — one of which is to eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases worldwide.

We tracked down the complete infographic, recently published by UNICEF, which shows how deadly the diseases prevented by these shots are. More than 250,000 deaths can be prevented each year with the DTP vaccine alone, which prevents diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis:

Vaccines unicefCourtesy of UNICEF

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.