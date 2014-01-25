Bill Gates Loses To The World Chess Champion In 1 Minute

What happens when Bill Gates challenges the world’s greatest chess player to a match? An embarrassment of a match that lasts only 79 seconds.

Gates challenges Magnus Carlsen to a match on Skavlan, a Norwegian talk show, and, from the outset, is completely outmatched. For what it’s worth, one chess enthusiast in our office claims that “Bill Gates sucks at chess.”

Watch Carlsen absolutely destroy Bill Gates below (video via Digg):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.