Bill Gates Ushers Wedding Of Microsoft Billionaire Pal Charles Simonyi

Billionaires have to do annoying wedding tasks, too! How excited were the random old ladies who he had to walk down the aisle?



The Local (Sweden) via Huffington Post: Bill Gates arrived in Sweden on Friday in time for the start of the three day wedding celebrations for old friend and Microsoft colleague Charles Simonyi (60) and his 28-year-old bride-to-be Lisa Persdotter.

Gates was accompanied by a bevy of beefy Danish bodyguards as he passed through Copenhagen’s Kastrup airport en route to the glitzy wedding to be held at the German church in Sweden’s second city.

…The weekend will not be all champagne and canapés for the Microsoft billionaire as he has been appointed as one of the ushers for the service which will begin at 2pm on Saturday.

With security tight, Gates, the happy couple and the other key figures in the ceremony were taken through their paces for the rehearsal on Friday afternoon.

Check out this guest list. Hmm.

The star-studded guest list is expected to include Ace of Base star Ulf Ekberg as well Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones.

But why does Simonyi’s name sound familiar? Besides becoming a billionaire from working at Microsoft and helping develop Excel and Word…

…he caught the headlines last year when he spent 13 days in outer space on a trip that set him back a modest $25 million. He is preparing for his second trip into space, in 2009, that will make him the first tourist to make a second journey into the great beyond.

And seeing him off on that trip was longtime companion Martha Stewart who he dated for fifteen years. The woman traveled to Kazakhstan for him, for goodness sakes! They broke up in February. Simonyi and the Swede got engaged in St. Tropez in August (08.08.08–how cute!). She must be thrilled that he is now marrying a younger Swedish woman. Happy Thanksgiving, Martha!

