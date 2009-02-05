Bill Gates Unleashes Mosquitoes On Rich TED Conference Crowd

Bill Gates seems to be enjoying his semi-retirement.
At the TED technology conference in California, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Chairman just let a bunch of live mosquitoes go into the audience.
From Twitter, we gather that Bill was talking about malaria prevention, one of the causes his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is pushing.
“No reason that only poor people should get malaria,” attendee Tara Hunt paraphrases Gates as saying.
We like eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s reaction the best: “That’s it, I’m not sitting up front anymore.”
