Bill Gates Thought Steve Jobs Was 'Weirdly Flawed' And 'Fundamentally Odd'

Bill Gates had a lot of respect for Steve Jobs as an inventor of great products, but also thought he was a very strange person.



That’s according to Walter Isascon’s upcoming official Jobs biography, which is due out next Monday. The Huffington Post got a hold of a copy early and published some excerpts today.

Gates told Isaacson that Jobs was “fundamentally odd” and “weirdly flawed as a human being.” As Gates put it, Jobs was “”either in the mode of saying you were shit or trying to seduce you.”

That echoes comments from Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen, who in his biography earlier this year painted Jobs as a mean-spirited boss who would publicly humiliate his employees if he wasn’t happy with them.

Jobs was no fan of Gates, and didn’t even credit him for his business success. He told Isaacson, “Bill is basically unimaginative and has never invented anything, which is why I think he’s more comfortable now in philanthropy than technology. He just shamelessly ripped off other people’s ideas.”

The two rivals eventually patched up their differences enough to appear on stage together at an AllThingsD conference a few years back, and Gates expressed sincere regret on hearing of Jobs’ death.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.