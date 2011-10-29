Bill Gates Thinks Everyone Only Really Needs A Few Million Dollars

Photo: AP

Bill Gates, the world’s second-richest man, doesn’t think you need anywhere close to that much money.In fact, he would settle for a five or six followed by six zeros.



“I can understand wanting to have millions of dollars, there’s a certain freedom, meaningful freedom, that comes with that. But once you get much beyond that, I have to tell you, it’s the same hamburger,” Geekwire quoted the Microsoft founder saying during a talk at the University of Washington’s Computer Science & Engineering Department.

