Bill Gates' 1979 Porsche Is On Sale For Just $60,000

Photo: Dorotheum
The 911 Porsche that Bill Gates bought shortly after he started Microsoft is up for auction in Vienna, Austria, reports TechFlash.It’s a beautiful 1979 turbo and includes the registration papers that proves it was owned by Gates. Starting bid is a mere $15,000 — although it’s expected to sell for $60,000 or more.
Even if you can’t be a billionaire, you can at least drive like one.
Here’s the auction details.
