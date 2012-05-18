Bill Gates' 1979 Porsche Is On Sale For Just $60,000

Bill Gates Porsche

Photo: Dorotheum

The 911 Porsche that Bill Gates bought shortly after he started Microsoft is up for auction in Vienna, Austria, reports TechFlash.It’s a beautiful 1979 turbo and includes the registration papers that proves it was owned by Gates. Starting bid is a mere $15,000 — although it’s expected to sell for $60,000 or more.



Even if you can’t be a billionaire, you can at least drive like one.

Here’s the auction details.

