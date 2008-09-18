Bill Gates Still Crushing The Billionaire Competition

Jay Yarow

Forbes released its 400 richest American list tonight and Bill Gates continues his decade and a half long reign atop the list. Here’s the top 20 and their net worth:

          Name                                Net Worth ($bil)    
1     William Gates III                  57.0        
2     Warren Buffett                     50.0        
3     Lawrence Ellison                 27.0            
4     Jim Walton                          23.4        
5     S Robson Walton                23.3            
6     Alice Walton                        23.2        
6     Christy Walton & family       23.2        
8     Michael Bloomberg             20.0        
9     Charles Koch                     19.0        
9     David Koch                        19.0        
11     Michael Dell                     17.3        
12     Paul Allen                        16.0        
13     Sergey Brin                      15.9        
14     Larry Page                       15.8            
15     Sheldon Adelson             15.0         
15     Steven Ballmer                15.0    
15     Abigail Johnson               15.0    
18     Jack Taylor & family         14.0    
19     Anne Cox Chambers      13.0    
20     Donald Bren                    12.0    
20     Carl Icahn                       12.0    
20     George Kaiser                12.0    
20     Forrest Mars Jr               12.0    
20     Jacqueline Mars             12.0
20     John Mars                      12.0

