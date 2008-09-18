Bill Gates Still Crushing The Billionaire Competition

Forbes released its 400 richest American list tonight and Bill Gates continues his decade and a half long reign atop the list. Here’s the top 20 and their net worth:



Name Net Worth ($bil)

1 William Gates III 57.0

2 Warren Buffett 50.0

3 Lawrence Ellison 27.0

4 Jim Walton 23.4

5 S Robson Walton 23.3

6 Alice Walton 23.2

6 Christy Walton & family 23.2

8 Michael Bloomberg 20.0

9 Charles Koch 19.0

9 David Koch 19.0

11 Michael Dell 17.3

12 Paul Allen 16.0

13 Sergey Brin 15.9

14 Larry Page 15.8

15 Sheldon Adelson 15.0

15 Steven Ballmer 15.0

15 Abigail Johnson 15.0

18 Jack Taylor & family 14.0

19 Anne Cox Chambers 13.0

20 Donald Bren 12.0

20 Carl Icahn 12.0

20 George Kaiser 12.0

20 Forrest Mars Jr 12.0

20 Jacqueline Mars 12.0

20 John Mars 12.0

