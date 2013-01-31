Bill Gates: Steve Jobs 'Was Always Cooler Than Me'

Bill Gates and Stephen Colbert

Photo: Business Insider

Bill Gates just braved an interview with Stephen Colbert on the “Colbert Report” where he was forced to gracefully admit that he was never as cool as Steve Jobs.Here’s how it went down:



Colbert: People say “what a cool guy, what a cool guy Steve Jobs was.” You are out there saving the world and yet, you don’t have the cool factor, no offence, not the same turtleneck cool factor. Does it ever bug you that you are out there saving the world and yet he has the memories a cool guy?

Gates: He was always cooler than me.

Colbert: Yeah?

Gates: Yeah.

Colbert: Maybe saving the world will get cool.

Gates: It’s ok.

Colbert: Really? You don’t care?

Gates: No. He was brilliant. He had his own style, his own approach and mine is a little geekier than his was.

Gates, who is still chairman of Microsoft but left day-to-day operations in 2008, also admitted that he misses the old days at Microsoft. He said that building the world’s most powerful software company was cool enough for him.

“Yes, I miss the intensity. It was phenomenally fun. For my 20’s 30’s 40’s, it was the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Gates said.

Then again, Gates has no need to be jealous of Jobs or anyone else. While he’s no longer the richest man in the world, he is $7 billion wealthier than he was a year ago.

