In Their Own Words: What Steve Jobs And Bill Gates REALLY Thought About Each Other

Photo: PBS

There’s no relationship in history like that of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates.As partners and rivals, they built the personal computing industry with two totally different styles.



Jobs was a working-class kid from California who believed in tight control over all products, and put a premium on design.

Bill Gates was an upper class kid from Washington who believed in open products, and didn’t worry too much about great design.

“Each one thought he was smarter than the other one, but Steve generally treated Bill as someone who was slightly inferior, especially in matters of taste and style,” said early Macintosh employee Andy Hertzfield in Walter Isaacson’s Steve Jobs bio. He added, “Bill looked down on Steve because he couldn’t actually program.”

That’s a good snapshot of the relationship, but we’ve combed through Isaacson’s book to get a deeper sense of what the men thought of each other.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.