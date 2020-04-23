Bill Gates explains why most sports are going to be gone a lot longer than fans realise

AP/REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bill Gates thinks that sports will be sidelined due to the COVID-19 crisis for longer than most fans realise.

In an interview with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show,” the Microsoft co-founder said “the chance of mass spread [at sporting events] is quite large” and implied that they will be one of the last societal norms to be reintroduced after the pandemic.

Many local and state officials, who will likely make the decisions regarding when sports can return, seem to believe that organised athletics won’t recommence until late fall “at least.”

And even though Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that there’s a chance the ‘bubble’ idea pro sports leagues have considered could work, the plan is impossible without the availability of mass testing for COVID-19.

Sports fans are itching for their favourite leagues to recommence after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the entire world of athletics last month.

But some of the most impressive minds on the planet think the return of sports will take a lot longer than many die-hards realise.

In an interview with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show,” Bill Gates shared his thoughts on what measures will be necessary for the United States – and the rest of the world – to move past the current crisis and regain a sense of normalcy. And unfortunately for sports fans, his outlook on the prospects of a speedy revival of professional athletics are not particularly promising.

Ramin Talaie/Getty Images Bill Gates.

The Microsoft co-founder said that he’s hopeful the spread will be curtailed within the next few months. But he also stressed that sporting events will likely be the last of societal norms to return due to the high risk of widespread contagion in a close range.

“About 80% of people are going to change their activities. If you get the other 20% to go along with that nationwide, then the disease numbers will flatten – hopefully in the next month – and start to go down – hopefully in the month after that,” Gates said. “When they have gone down a lot, then in a tasteful way, using prioritised testing, you can start to reopen a lot of things, like schools and work. Probably not sports events because the chance of mass spread there is quite large.”

Officials across the United States appear to be on the same page. In California – one of the first major sites of the epidemic – authorities aren’t expecting a full recovery anytime soon.

Knowing that the number of coronavirus cases is likely to spike if social distancing measures are eased prematurely, Dr. Jeffrey Smith – who is the executive officer of Santa Clara county – thinks fans won’t see “any sports games until at least Thanksgiving.”

“And we’d be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving,” he added, according to the Los Angeles Times. “This is not something that’s going to be easy to do.”

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Levi’s Stadium — home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Notably, Santa Clara county is home to the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL, the San Jose Sharks of the NHL, and Stanford’s many sports teams. While many fans are looking to league commissioners and other sports authorities for insight on when they will be able to safely pack into stadiums to cheer on their teams, the actual decision-makers are the leaders of local and state governments.

Some sports leagues, the MLB and NBA most notable among them, have discussed plans to play at least part of their seasons in isolation with players quarantined in hotels in between games. And while National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci has suggested that the “bubble” idea could work, he acknowledged that it’s impossible without the availability of mass testing for COVID-19.

“The problem is that no one has the set of circumstances of what a month from now is going to be like,” Rachel Nichols, the host of ESPN’s “The Jump,” told Insider. “We all want to swarm to solve it but no one knows what it’s going to be like a month from now, and that’s coming from the highest level of medical experts in our country saying they don’t know what it’s going to be like a month from now. We just have to wait and see.”

Reuters The US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

Gates acknowledged that there is immense amount of economic pain and frustration that comes with the continuation of stay-at-home measures but insists that it’s “the only way” to ensure that COVID-19 “won’t spread in some very, very big way.”

“To get back economically, taking the pain extremely now and telling those who wouldn’t curb their activities ‘No, you must go along with the rest of society and not associate in a way that we have exponential increase in these cases’ is the right thing, even though it’s extremely painful,” Gates said. “It’s unheard of… [But] people will need the confidence that the system is working.”

“Things can reopen if we do the right things in the summer, but it won’t be completely normal,” he added.

