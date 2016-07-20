In one GIF, Bill Gates shows how far we've come in fighting malaria

We’ve come a long way in the fight against one of the world’s deadliest diseases.

Between the years 2000 and 2015, malaria deaths fell nearly 50% — from a high of 839,000 down to 438,000 just a decade and a half later.

Bill Gates has had a hand in that progress, having committed more than $2 billion in grant money to malaria research and insecticide-treated bed nets in sub-Saharan Africa. Nets treated with the material are estimated to be twice as effective at keeping people disease-free than untreated nets, and 70% more effective than no net at all.

On July 3, Gates tweeted a GIF demonstrating the effort’s great success thus far.

Beautiful map showing progress against malaria — and how much work we still have to do. pic.twitter.com/IYkBQrZNiH

— Bill Gates (@BillGates) July 3, 2016

You can help fight malaria by donating to the Against Malaria Foundation, recently judged the best charity in the world.

