Bill Gates Calls Amazon's Delivery Drones 'Overly Optimistic'

The tech world is in a tizzy this week over Amazon’s announcement that it’s experimenting with autonomous drones that can deliver products to people within 30 minutes.

Microsoft chairman Bill Gates doesn’t seem to think Amazon’s drones are that likely to work. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, which we first saw on NeoWin, Gates says Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is being a bit too optimistic when it comes to announcing the Prime Air drone delivery service years before it even exists.

“I’d say he’s probably on the optimistic or perhaps overly optimistic end of that,” Gates said. He went on to explain that drones could be used for humanitarian efforts in the future, like dropping off medical supplies to areas in need.

Here’s the video. Gates starts talking about drones three minutes in.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

