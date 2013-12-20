This Is What Happens When Bill Gates Draws Your Name For Secret Santa

RedditGifts Bill Gates got a Redditor named Rachel a stuffed cow and a travel photography book as a part of Reddit’s annual Secret Santa gift exchange.

Every year, thousands of Redditors participate in Reddit’s Secret Santa gift exchange.

This year, a 24-year-old named Rachel was shocked to discover that her Secret Santa was none other than Bill Gates.

“Sorry for the iPad on my wish list, that was really awkward,” Rachel wrote in a blog post on RedditGifts.

Gates ended up getting Rachel a stuffed cow to represent the real cow he donated in her name to Heifer International and a travel book called “Journey of a Lifetime.” Heifer International is a charity that provides livestock to families in need.

Here’s the card that came with the gift. Rachel said it took her a while for it to “click” that Gates was her Secret Santa.

Rachel thanked Gates in the blog post,

I am so very, very grateful for the amazing and thoughtful gift you have picked for me! Not only is the gift PERFECT from anyone, but I am sincerely very appreciative that you took the time to find something so fitting for me.

