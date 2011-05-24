Bill Gates' Proposed Fixes To Public Schools Will Only Make Things Worse

Ap



Everyone agrees that American schools need help. But as Diane Ravitch argues, the fixes proposed by billionaire saviour Bill Gates will only makes things worse.Over the weekend, the New York Times published a startling expose of Bill Gates’ successful efforts to shape education policy in the United States.

As I showed in my recent book, The Death and Life of the Great American School System, Gates is one of a small group of billionaires that is promoting privatization, de-professionalization, and high-stakes testing as fixes for American public schools. I called this group “the billionaire boys club,” which includes Gates, the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation, and the Walton Family Foundation.

