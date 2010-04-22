Bill Gates Disses The iPad: 'It's OK'

Photo: Associated Press

Bill Gates likes the iPad, sort of.From Phil Bronstein at the SF Gate:



You once said Steve Jobs could see the next big thing. Do you like the iPad?

It’s OK. The scenarios aren’t that clear. But it’s good looking. [Steve Jobs] does good design, and [the iPad] is absolutely a good example of that.

See Also: Microsoft’s Desperate Search For A New Market To Dominate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.