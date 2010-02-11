Bill Gates On The iPad: Hey, Apple – You’re Doing it Wrong

Microsoft (MSFT) chairman Bill Gates has long been an evangelist for tablet PCs, but he’s not impressed by Apple’s (AAPL) new variation on the device, the iPad. In an interview with BNET, Gates — who evidently finds the iPad neither magical or revolutionary — diplomatically dismissed it.



“You know, I’m a big believer in touch and digital reading, but I still think that some mixture of voice, the pen and a real keyboard – in other words a netbook – will be the mainstream on that,” he said. “So, it’s not like I sit there and feel the same way I did with iPhone where I say, ‘Oh my God, Microsoft didn’t aim high enough.’ It’s a nice reader, but there’s nothing on the iPad I look at and say, ‘Oh, I wish Microsoft had done it.'”

