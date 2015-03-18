Bill Gates just said Steve Jobs would have made a 'terrible' CEO of Microsoft

Bill Gates has spoken about Steve Jobs’ unorthodox management style, and why it would have been a bad fit for Microsoft.

Gates was interviewed for “Becoming Steve Jobs,” a new book about Jobs’ life that’s set to be released this month.

Fast Company has published extracts from the upcoming book, and one of them includes some comments from Gates.

Gates reportedly joked during a long interview about what would have happened if Jobs was the CEO of Microsoft: “Can you imagine Steve as the CEO of Microsoft?” Gates said. “He would have been terrible.”

Talking about the book he was interviewed for, Gates joked that it should be titled “Don’t Try This at Home” because “that’s the degree of difficulty of what Steve achieved.”

Gates and Jobs were rivals for much of their lives, working as CEOs of competing companies. But Gates said in an interview that the pair “always retained a certain respect and communication.”

Eventually Jobs and Gated became close friends, holding joint interviews and spending time with each other. Jobs even kept a letter from Gates next to his deathbed, which the former Microsoft CEO sent to him after a lengthy conversation.

