Bill Gates Gets Emotional Talking About His Last Visit With Steve Jobs

Microsoft founder and chairman Bill Gates has fond memories of his biggest rival, Apple founder Steve Jobs.



In an interview with Charlie Rose on 60 Minutes, Gates became emotional when he spoke about his last conversation with Jobs before he passed away in October 2011.

The two tech executives discussed the boat Jobs was working on, and how the Apple founder was looking forward to getting on board. Gates described the conversation as very “forward-looking.”

“He and I, in a sense, grew up together,” Gates said. “We were within a year of the same age, and we were kind of naively optimistic and built big companies. And every fantasy we had about creating products and learning new things — we achieved all of it. And most of it as rivals. But we always retained a certain respect and communication, including even when he was sick.”

Watch the full interview with Gates below.



