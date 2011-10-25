Bill Gates Flipped Out When He Heard Apple Was Bringing Steve Jobs Back

Photo: YouTube

When Apple decided to acquire NeXT and Steve Jobs, Bill Gates had an interesting response.Gil Amelio, the ex-CEO at Apple, tells Jobs’ biographer Walter Isaacson Gates went into “orbit,” saying:



“Do you really think Steve Jobs has anything there? … I know his technology, it’s nothing but warmed over UNIX, and you’ll never make it work on your machines … Don’t you understand that Steve doesn’t know anything about technology? He’s just a super salesman. I can’t believe your making such a stupid decision. … He doesn’t know anything about engineering, and 99% of what he says and thinks is wrong. What the hell are you buying that garbage for?”

