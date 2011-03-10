NEWSFLASH: Bill Gates Hasn't Been The World's Richest Man For Years

Photo: Associated Press

There are a lot of headlines going around proclaiming that Bill Gates has lost the top spot in the upcoming Forbes Billionaires List. This is all based on a report in Reuters that Bill Gates would be the world’s richest man if he didn’t give so much money to charity.Well not to be rude, but Gates wasn’t the world’s richest man last year. That would be Carlos Slim.



In fact Gates had fallen to third place in 2008, behind Warren Buffet and Slim.

Gates lost or gave away an incredible $40 billion last decade. See the other biggest losers of the decade >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.