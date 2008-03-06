Bill Gates Made $2.8 Billion More Than You Last Year

Looking for another reason to hate your long-hours-for-low-pay job? Gaze with envy at Vanity Fair’s just-launched “Windfall Report“, which tallies 2007’s biggest paydays. Not surprisingly, Bill Gates tops the list, via $2.8 billion in Microsoft (MSFT) stock sales and dividend payouts.



VF lists 49 others, all of whom made more than you did last year. Notables include:

Oracle (ORCL) CEO Larry Ellison: $1.1 billion

CDW founder Michael Krasny: $970 million

Family of News Corp. (NWS) CEO Rupert Murdoch: $960 milion

MSFT co-founder Paul Allen: $775 million

Google (GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt: $600 million

Viacom (VIAB) CEO Sumner Redstone: $362 million

Right Media CEO Michael Walrath, who sold his company to Yahoo (YHOO): $340 million

IAC (IACI) CEO Barry Diller: $300 million

aQuantive founder Nicolas Hanauer, who sold his company to MSFT: $282 million

Google investor Ram Shriram: $272 million

VC king John Doerr: $250 million

Star Wars’ George Lucas: $200 million

Salesforce.com (CRM) CEO Marc Benioff: $190 million

