What's Bill Gates Eating? $24 Pan-Asian Lunch

Even Microsoft (MSFT) Chairman Bill Gates — the (once again) world’s richest man — is looking for deals these days.



travelling through New York, Bill Gates stopped in for lunch at the chichi Tao Restaurant. Bill went for the $24 price-fixe lunch, telling the waiter “that’s a good deal!” PageSix reports.

What does $24 buy at Tao? The restaurant’s Web site says:

Appetizer choice of:

Bang Bang Chicken Salad

Satay of Chicken with Peanut Sauce

Bamboo Steamed Veggie Dumplings

Peking Duck Spring Rolls with Hoisin Sauce

Entree choice of:

Soy Ginger Salmon

Kung Pao Chicken

Shanghai Scallion Beef

Wok seared NY Sirloin

Vegetable or Chicken Pad Thai

Sushi Roll Trio

Dessert:

Zen Parfait

Fresh Fruit & Tangerine Sorbet

Banana Bread Pudding

If you’re unfamiliar with lunch prices in midtown New York, actually, that is a good deal. But Bill’s always been a shrewd businessman.

