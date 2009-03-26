What's Bill Gates Eating? $24 Pan-Asian Lunch

Even Microsoft (MSFT) Chairman Bill Gates — the (once again) world’s richest man — is looking for deals these days.
travelling through New York, Bill Gates stopped in for lunch at the chichi Tao Restaurant. Bill went for the $24 price-fixe lunch, telling the waiter “that’s a good deal!” PageSix reports.
What does $24 buy at Tao? The restaurant’s Web site says:
Appetizer choice of:
Bang Bang Chicken Salad
Satay of Chicken with Peanut Sauce
Bamboo Steamed Veggie Dumplings
Peking Duck Spring Rolls with Hoisin Sauce
Entree choice of:
Soy Ginger Salmon
Kung Pao Chicken
Shanghai Scallion Beef
Wok seared NY Sirloin
Vegetable or Chicken Pad Thai
Sushi Roll Trio
Dessert:
Zen Parfait
Fresh Fruit & Tangerine Sorbet
Banana Bread Pudding
If you’re unfamiliar with lunch prices in midtown New York, actually, that is a good deal. But Bill’s always been a shrewd businessman.
