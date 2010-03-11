Bill Gates Loses Forbes' 'World's Richest' Title To Carlos Slim

Bill Gates is no longer the richest man in the world, according to the annual Forbes list of billionaires.

That title now goes to Carlos Slim Helu, the Mexican telecom magnate who is a part owner of the New York Times. Warren Buffett is no. 3 now.

Carlos Slim is worth $53.5 billion, according to Forbes, up $18.5 billion from last year. Gates is worth $53.0 billion, up $13 billion from last year. Buffett is worth $47.0 billion, up $10 billion.

More at Forbes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.