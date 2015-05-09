Remember that time Bill Gates jumped over a chair? It happened in a 1994 interview with Connie Chung.

Hey, remember that time when Bill Gates jumped over a chair in a TV interview?

No?

Well, it happened.

In a 1994 CBS interview with Connie Chung, the then-Microsoft chairman was asked: “Is it true you can jump over a chair from standing position?”

“It depends on the size of the chair.”

Here’s that move from another angle.

Note the high-tucked knees and stabilising arm movements.

Bill Gates, keeping it real since 1955.

