Remember that time Bill Gates jumped over a chair? It happened in a 1994 interview with Connie Chung.

Hey, remember that time when Bill Gates jumped over a chair in a TV interview?

No?

Well, it happened.

Bill gates jumps chairPlay GIFJosh W/YouTube

In a 1994 CBS interview with Connie Chung, the then-Microsoft chairman was asked: “Is it true you can jump over a chair from standing position?”

Connie chung chair bill gates 2 1994Play GIFJosh W/YouTube

“It depends on the size of the chair.”

Bill gates chair comment connie chung cbs 1994Play GIFJosh W/YouTube

Here’s that move from another angle.

Bill gates chair 2 1994 connie chung cbs interviewPlay GIFJosh W/YouTube

Note the high-tucked knees and stabilising arm movements.

Bill gates chair jump skitchJosh W/YouTube

Bill Gates, keeping it real since 1955.

