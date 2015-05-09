Remember that time Bill Gates jumped over a chair? It happened in a 1994 interview with Connie Chung.

Hey, remember that time when Bill Gates jumped over a chair in a TV interview?
No?
Well, it happened.
In a 1994 CBS interview with Connie Chung, the then-Microsoft chairman was asked: “Is it true you can jump over a chair from standing position?”
“It depends on the size of the chair.”
Here’s that move from another angle.
Note the high-tucked knees and stabilising arm movements.
Bill Gates, keeping it real since 1955.
NOW WATCH: Get Ready For Chairs Made Out Of Bacteria
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.