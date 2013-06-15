Bill Gates Is Now On LinkedIn, And He Wrote A Great Post About Warren Buffett's Brilliance

Bill Gates joined LinkedIn Thursday, but unlike many of the social networking site’s 200 million-plus members, he’s not looking for a job.



Instead, Gates posted an article about the positive influence that Warren Buffett has had on him since they first met in 1991.

Gates said Buffett has played a big role in helping him make the transition from business to philanthropy.

“It turns out that Warren’s brilliant way of looking at the world is just as useful in attacking poverty and disease as it is in building a business,” Gates wrote in the article.

Gates describes himself in his LinkedIn profile as a “Voracious reader. Avid traveller. Active blogger.” He’s got more than 66,000 followers so far, and his profile doesn’t take endorsements for skills and expertise.

This isn’t Gates’ first foray into social media. He joined Twitter in 2010 and has nearly 11.7 million followers. Most of his tweets are about the philanthropy work he’s doing as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

LinkedIn posted Gates’ article in a new area of its site called LinkedIn Today, which features original content from contributors as well as news from around the Web.

LinkedIn is transforming itself into a content platform where contributors share innovative, original ideas, and having Gates on board will certainly help that effort.

