Bill Gates Just Became The Second Biggest Shareholder Of A Spanish Construction Company

Spain’s FCC construction company says Bill Gates entities buy 6-pct stake

MADRID (AP) — Spanish construction company FCC says one or more entities linked to Bill Gates bought a 6-per cent stake in the group for 113.5 million euros ($155 million), a welcome boost for the sector hardest hit during the economic crisis.

An FCC statement late Monday said the purchase made the entities linked to the co-founder of Microsoft the second biggest shareholder of FCC after Spanish businesswoman Ester Koplowitz. FCC gave no more details on the identity of the purchaser.

Spain’s construction businesses suffered greatly after the country’s bloated real estate sector crumbled in 2008.

FCC’s shares were up 9 per cent Tuesday at 17 euros in Madrid.

The company has projects across the world and in July won a 6-billion euro contract to build the new metro in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

