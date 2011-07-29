This 1995 Memo From Bill Gates Predicts Smartphones, Web Videos, And Internet Ads

Photo: CBS 60 Minutes

In 1995, the Internet was in its adolescence. Bill Gates was blown away by its potential, so he wrote an epic manifesto of sorts and sent it to every Microsoft employee.Called “The Tidal Wave of the Internet,” the lengthy document went into minute detail about what the Internet is and how Microsoft could exploit it.



“One scary possibility being discussed by Internet fans is whether they should get together and create something far less expensive than a PC which is powerful enough for Web browsing.”

“After 10 hours of browsing, I had not seen a single Word .DOC, AVI file, Windows .EXE (other than content viewers), or other Microsoft file format. I did see a great number of QuickTime files.”

“Amazingly it is easier to find information on the Web than it is to find information on the Microsoft Corporate Network.”

“For now, Acrobat files are really only useful if you print them out, but Adobe is investing heavily in this technology and we may see this change soon.”

“I believe the Internet will become our most important promotional vehicle and paying people to include links to our home pages will be a worthwhile way to spend advertising dollars.”

