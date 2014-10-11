Take A Tour Of Bill Gates' New 228-Acre Ranch, Complete With A Horse-Racing Track

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has has purchased a 228-acre horse farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to property records, the purchase price was a cool $US18 million.

The estate formerly belonged to weight-loss expert Jenny Craig, who initially listed the property for $US30 million several years ago. Its last listing price was $US25 million, though it was no longer on the open market when Gates made the purchase.

The property, known as the Rancho Paseana, includes a racetrack, guesthouse, office, veterinarian’s suite, orchard, and five barns.

Gates’ daughter Jennifer regularly participates in equestrian competitions, and the family owns another horse farm in Wellington, Florida.

It’s a beautiful property, with wide-open pastures and plenty of California palm trees.

