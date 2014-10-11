Take A Tour Of Bill Gates' New 228-Acre Ranch, Complete With A Horse-Racing Track

Madeline Stone
Bill gates farmPierre Suu/Getty Images, Barry Estates

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has has purchased a 228-acre horse farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to property records, the purchase price was a cool $US18 million.

The estate formerly belonged to weight-loss expert Jenny Craig, who initially listed the property for $US30 million several years ago. Its last listing price was $US25 million, though it was no longer on the open market when Gates made the purchase.

The property, known as the Rancho Paseana, includes a racetrack, guesthouse, office, veterinarian’s suite, orchard, and five barns.

Gates’ daughter Jennifer regularly participates in equestrian competitions, and the family owns another horse farm in Wellington, Florida.

It’s a beautiful property, with wide-open pastures and plenty of California palm trees.

Rancho Paseana is located about 20 minutes north of San Diego, in a valley in Rancho Sante Fe, California.

It's only about 6 miles from the Pacific Ocean.

Rancho Paseana encompasses 228 acres of land.

Looking at it from above, you can get a sense of how big the property really is.

There's a lot of horse-themed decor all over the property, including this statue.

As well as this shrubbery.

Of course, there's plenty of space for actual horses as well, though the purchase price didn't include any of the animals.

There's a three-quarter-mile dirt racetrack on the property.

The horse-training facility had been owned by the Craig family for more than a decade.

They had hoped to sell to someone who also had a passion for horses.

And Gates' daughter has participated in equestrian competitions for years.

Gates hasn't clarified what exactly he plans to do with the property, though U-T San Diego is reporting that he will turn it into 'a grand prix circuit for hunters and jumpers.'

Source: U-T San Diego

It certainly has all of the equipment for a real horse-racing enterprise.

Here are the gates from a horse's perspective.

There's even some nice seating for a day at the races.

Craig closed the facility in 2013, but before that, the ranch was generally known as a place where top thoroughbreds could enjoy their downtime and recover from injuries.

Source: U-T San Diego

You'll see some rehab equipment around the ranch.

There are four different barns with 30 stalls each.

There's also a fifth barn with 21 stalls.

Here's an area dedicated to cleaning the horses.

The barns also include staff quarters with kitchenettes.

Much of the property is wide-open.

'It was a unique farm because they set it up for racing, with 30-acre pastures. It really gave the thoroughbreds a chance to stretch their legs and really go,' listing agent Jason Barry told Forbes.

Source: Forbes

But this property isn't all about the horses -- there are some accommodations for people, too.

There are two houses for guests or the property manager.

Inside, you'll find a lot of horse-themed decor.

There are horses pretty much everywhere.

Every wall has dozens of them.

The kitchen, however, has nice tiles and a French-inspired theme.

This bathroom also sticks to that theme.

Here's a look at one of the bedrooms, which looks out on the pastures.

There's also room for some exercise equipment.

And an office for Gates' property manager.

Though it's not completely clear what Gates intends to do with the property, the Rancho Paseana is certainly a beautiful place.

Want to see some more amazing properties?

13 Outrageous Homes For Sale In The Silicon Valley Town That's Now America's Most Expensive Zip Code »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.