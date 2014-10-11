Take A Tour Of Bill Gates' New 228-Acre Ranch, Complete With A Horse-Racing Track

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has has purchased a 228-acre horse farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to property records, the purchase price was a cool $US18 million.
The estate formerly belonged to weight-loss expert Jenny Craig, who initially listed the property for $US30 million several years ago. Its last listing price was $US25 million, though it was no longer on the open market when Gates made the purchase.
The property, known as the Rancho Paseana, includes a racetrack, guesthouse, office, veterinarian’s suite, orchard, and five barns.
Gates’ daughter Jennifer regularly participates in equestrian competitions, and the family owns another horse farm in Wellington, Florida.
It’s a beautiful property, with wide-open pastures and plenty of California palm trees.
Rancho Paseana is located about 20 minutes north of San Diego, in a valley in Rancho Sante Fe, California.
Of course, there's plenty of space for actual horses as well, though the purchase price didn't include any of the animals.
Gates hasn't clarified what exactly he plans to do with the property, though U-T San Diego is reporting that he will turn it into 'a grand prix circuit for hunters and jumpers.'
Craig closed the facility in 2013, but before that, the ranch was generally known as a place where top thoroughbreds could enjoy their downtime and recover from injuries.
'It was a unique farm because they set it up for racing, with 30-acre pastures. It really gave the thoroughbreds a chance to stretch their legs and really go,' listing agent Jason Barry told Forbes.
Though it's not completely clear what Gates intends to do with the property, the Rancho Paseana is certainly a beautiful place.
