The incredible real estate portfolio of Bill Gates, the world's richest man

With a net worth that’s estimated to be as much as $US80.1 billion, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates is the richest man in the world.

Gates has exactly the kind of real estate portfolio you would expect from a billionaire, from a Washington mansion worth $US123 million to multiple horse ranches across the U.S.

Gates has also made several secretive purchases through his ultra-private investment firm, Cascade.

