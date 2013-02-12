Bill Gates Holding AMA Session On Reddit Right Now

Bill Gates is holding an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit right now.



We imagine most of the discussion will focus on Gates’ work through the Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation, but we’re keeping track of the thread for anything juicy.

You can follow the the AMA here.

You should also check out Gates’ verification photo. It’s adorable.

Here’s a video of a few questions Gates answered ahead of time:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

