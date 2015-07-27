Bill Gates: People inflicted with HIV are living two decades longer

AP Bill Gates

Here’s a bit of good news tweeted out by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

Not only are fewer people in the world getting HIV, those that do can expect to live two decades longer.

Gates points to a recent story from the Economist that says the longer life span is because almost half the people diagnosed now have access to treatment.

The Economist estimates 37 million have the illness and 15 million of them are receiving drug treatment.

Gates can take some credit for that. Fighting HIV is a major focus of Gate’s charity work. His foundation has committed more than US$2.5 billion in HIV grants to organisations around the world.

Here’s the tweet:

People living with HIV can expect to live two decades longer than those diagnosed in 2001: http://t.co/p198UAkWcn pic.twitter.com/rwtmVkVXpS

— Bill Gates (@BillGates) July 24, 2015

