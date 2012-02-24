BILL GATES: Publicly Shaming Teachers Is A Bad Idea

Photo: Screenshot

New York State is going to start grading its teachers’ performance and publishing the results.In an op-ed for the New York Times, Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates says this is a very bad idea.



He favours grading teachers, but he’s against making the information public.

He wrote an op-ed about it in the NYT:

“At Microsoft, we created a rigorous personnel system, but we would never have thought about using employee evaluations to embarrass people, much less publish them in a newspaper. A good personnel system encourages employees and managers to work together to set clear, achievable goals. Annual reviews are a diagnostic tool to help employees reflect on their performance, get honest feedback and create a plan for improvement…Developing a systematic way to help teachers get better is the most powerful idea in education today. The surest way to weaken it is to twist it into a capricious exercise in public shaming.”

Go read the whole thing at the Times >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.