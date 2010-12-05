Bill Gates Now Promoting Apple Macs On His Blog

A curious and telling photo recently appeared on Bill Gates’s “The Gates Notes” (spotted and sent to us by a reader).



To wit:

Photo: The Gates Notes

That sexy looking computer being used by one of the students Bill is thinking about appears to be an Apple MacBook. (And what’s that on the yellow folder? Could that be an… iPhone?!??)

Can we assume that Bill was unable to find a photo of a student using a Windows-powered PC?

Can we assume that Bill has quietly surrendered?

Can we assume that, since Bill is now openly promoting Apple products on his blog, Apple products will finally be allowed in the Gates household?

The times they really are a-changing.

