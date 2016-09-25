Bill Gates could do pretty well if he ran for president, study suggests

Most Americans respect and admire Bill Gates and many would vote for him if he ran for president, according to a new study.

Fidelum Partners asked

1,012 adults to rate Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, and other famous people on qualities related to warmth and competence. Those traits have been shown by Princeton University social psychologist Susan Fiske and others to underlie many of our preferences, with us feeling admiration and loyalty to those we consider both warm and competent: contempt and rejection for those we consider cold and incompetent.

Bill Gates scored by far the highest on competence and second only to Ellen DeGeneres on warmth, with similar support from both parties. Clinton and Trump, by comparison, scored very low on average, with admiration from their own party but contempt from the other.

The study also asked how likely people would be to vote for different options. 28% per cent said they would definitely vote for Bill Gates, the same share that said they’d definitely vote for Trump and higher than anyone except Clinton (33%) and Barack Obama (42% if he could run again).

How about it, Bill?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.