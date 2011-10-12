Bill Gates Could Be Renting This $600,000-A-Month South Florida Estate For The Winter

Meredith Galante
Bill Gates has a famous Medina, Wash. home, but he might be cold and heading south for the winter, according to real estate blogger Jose Lambiet (via Realtor.com).Gates is reportedly paying $600,000 a month for a winter rental (December to May) in Wellington, Fla.

Gates and wife Melinda probably chose the Palm Beach County town because their daughter Jennifer is a horse jumper and will be participating in an equestrian festival nearby, Realtor.com speculates.

The home’s official listing price is $12.999 million. There’s an option to buy the house at the end of the lease.

The home is 7,352 square feet, featuring a wine room, a media room and stables.

The sitting room has a great view of the backyard

The formal dining room can fit the entire Gates family

From the dining room, you can see into the wine cellar. This will surely impress the guests

The wine room is one of the most prestigious features of the house

The kitchen has new appliances and a beautiful island

The kitchenette is very quaint

This media room looks more comfortable than any real movie theatre

The master bedroom has beautiful window treatments

The master bathroom has a great view of the greenery on the property

Here's where Bill Gates will get dressed in the morning

This bedroom would be perfect for Jennifer Gates

This bedroom has a balcony off of it

A water fountain sculpture on the grounds

The horse theme carries throughout the property

From the pool, you can watch the sunset

The outdoor eating area reminds you that you're in sunny Florida

The stables for the horses

The house is within walking distance of Palm Beach International Equestrian centre

Inside, everyone has plenty of room to store their riding gear

An aerial view of the massive property

