Bill Gates Could Be Renting This $600,000-A-Month South Florida Estate For The Winter

Photo: Realtor.com

Bill Gates has a famous Medina, Wash. home, but he might be cold and heading south for the winter, according to real estate blogger Jose Lambiet (via Realtor.com).Gates is reportedly paying $600,000 a month for a winter rental (December to May) in Wellington, Fla.



Gates and wife Melinda probably chose the Palm Beach County town because their daughter Jennifer is a horse jumper and will be participating in an equestrian festival nearby, Realtor.com speculates.

The home’s official listing price is $12.999 million. There’s an option to buy the house at the end of the lease.

The home is 7,352 square feet, featuring a wine room, a media room and stables.

