Bill Gates reveals his 5 favourite books of 2016

Not only does Bill Gates read 50 books a year, but somehow he also manages to pick his favourites.

For the last several years, the Microsoft founder has selected a handful of titles that caught his eye over the past year and published the list to his blog, Gates Notes.

If you want to be just a little bit smarter in 2017, here’s what you should add to your reading list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.