In 1995 Bill Gates gave this crazy Microsoft presentation where he put himself inside the game "Doom"

In the mid-1990s, Microsoft founder Bill Gates was a pretty radical dude. Here he is jumping over a chair for no reason on live TV:

He’s still pretty radical, of course. He’s got a foundation with his wife that’s aiming to eradicate several diseases in the next 15 years, for instance.

But back in the mid-’90s, he was a bit more comical in his radicalness. Look no further than the crazy video of Gates giving an internal Microsoft presentation from within classic computer game “Doom” for proof of said radicality.

The video is a little anachronistically awkward. A technology company CEO shooting monsters with a shotgun isn’t so awkard, but the party where he shoots an undead marine is a bit on the unsettling side. And what’s that robe about?

The real reason behind Gates’ appearance in a classic game was to talk about how Windows 95 — the groundbreaking computer operating system that set the standard for modern Windows — was “the game platform.”

He told viewers that over 75 games would arrive on Windows 95 by the end of the year, and Microsoft will “clean up this DOS mess.” Truly, this video is steeped in the year it was made. Watch the whole thing right here:

