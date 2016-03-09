Bill Gates explains why he wouldn't want to be President, but would pick $40,000 off the street

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Bill Gates and Bill Clinton

When Microsoft cofounder and richest man in the world Bill Gates did a Q&A session on Reddit today, the question naturally came up: “

Bill, why aren’t you running for president?”

Gates’ answer: He prefers philanthropy, via his Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation, to politics.

Speaking of his philanthropic work, Gates also had a great reason for why, despite his massive wealth, he’d still pick up $40,000 from the footpath if it crossed his path.

The asker’s question was referencing a 2011 lecture from famed astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, who claimed that with Gates’ then-$50 billion net worth, $45,000 to him would be the equivalent of twenty-five cents to the majority of Americans — so Gates would never even bother picking up a quarter.

“Since our Foundation can basically save a life for every $1,000 we spend I would pick it up since that would be enough to save 40 lives which is a big deal,” Gates writes.

You can watch the Tyson lecture here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Given that Gates’ net worth was estimated at $79.2 billion in 2015, it’d be interesting to hear an updated figure from Tyson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.