10 Amazing Things We Just Learned About Bill Gates From His Daily Mail Interview

Steve Kovach
Bill Gates

Photo: Andreas Pizsa via Flickr

Bill Gates gave an incredible interview to the Daily Mail in advance of his announcement that his foundation has raised about $3.7 billion to vaccinate more than 200 million children.It’s one of those rare, amazingly candid looks into Gates’ personality.

Seriously, you should read it now. We learned a lot.

And check out our 10 favourite anecdotes from the interview below.

Gates is launching a $3.7 billion campaign to vaccinate 243 million children

The initiative is called the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI). Gates is launching GAVI in London along with Prime Minister David Cameron.

They sing to him 'I wanna be a billionaire, so fricking bad...'

He finds it funny though.

He doesn't think it would be good for his children to inherit his billions

We all know Gates plans to give away his fortune. His three children will only get $10 million each, plus an 'unbelievable education.'

Sorry, no iPod for the kids

If his kids ask for an iPad or iPod, Gates says they get the 'Windows equivalent.' He says the Zune player is great, but fails to mention it has been discontinued.

There's no chance of Gates returning full-time to Microsoft

He says he's fully-committed to his foundation for the rest of his life.

Gates' mother wrote a poignant letter to Melinda on her wedding day

It said: 'From those whom much is given, much is expected.'

In third-world countries, Gates is a nobody

He says people in poorer countries only see him as a 'white-skinned guy' who is there to help. They have no idea he is the second richest man in the world.

He prefers old-fashioned books to e-books

But he still believes e-readers will eventually take over.

Despite his dedication to philanthropy, he still keeps up with the tech world

Gates says the next big thing in technology will be voice recognition. He also maintains his part-time role at Microsoft.

Gates spilled the beans: Mark Zuckerberg (might be) engaged!

Zuckerberg has already pledged to give away most of his fortune. In the interview, Gates refers to Priscilla Chan as Zuck's 'Fiancee.'

What about Steve?

