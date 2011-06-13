10 Amazing Things We Just Learned About Bill Gates From His Daily Mail Interview

Photo: Andreas Pizsa via Flickr
Bill Gates gave an incredible interview to the Daily Mail in advance of his announcement that his foundation has raised about $3.7 billion to vaccinate more than 200 million children.It’s one of those rare, amazingly candid looks into Gates’ personality.
Seriously, you should read it now. We learned a lot.
And check out our 10 favourite anecdotes from the interview below.
The initiative is called the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI). Gates is launching GAVI in London along with Prime Minister David Cameron.
We all know Gates plans to give away his fortune. His three children will only get $10 million each, plus an 'unbelievable education.'
If his kids ask for an iPad or iPod, Gates says they get the 'Windows equivalent.' He says the Zune player is great, but fails to mention it has been discontinued.
He says he's fully-committed to his foundation for the rest of his life.
It said: 'From those whom much is given, much is expected.'
He says people in poorer countries only see him as a 'white-skinned guy' who is there to help. They have no idea he is the second richest man in the world.
But he still believes e-readers will eventually take over.
Gates says the next big thing in technology will be voice recognition. He also maintains his part-time role at Microsoft.
Zuckerberg has already pledged to give away most of his fortune. In the interview, Gates refers to Priscilla Chan as Zuck's 'Fiancee.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.