Bill Gates' Dad: My Son May Not Be The Smartest Guy, Or Richest, But…

What’s it like to be the father of Bill Gates?

TechFlash’s Todd Bishop brings us this amusing anecdote: Last night in Seattle, Bill Gates Sr introduced his son, the founder of Microsoft (MSFT), in a speech before the Rotary Club.

While the elder Gates laments he’s a “warm-up” act and “no one reports to me”, he settles on a novel way to kick off the evening.

“Now, seriously, let’s get into this introduction. Having introduced and been introduced before, I have developed some very fixed ideas about the standards to be observed on such occasions. One, identify the very best thing you can say about the speaker. Hopefully something that ends with “est.” Two, do not exaggerate.

“So I went into some very careful thought based on these rules as I prepared for this evening.

“Youngest. Well, pretty young. But youngest what?

“Richest. Doesn’t work anymore. The folks at the Forbes 400 put an end to that.

“Smartest might be OK. But I don’t honestly know the IQs of everyone, or even everyone in this room.

“Then it came.

“Fellow Rotarians, families and friends. Let me introduce Bill Gates. Bill Gates who, with the support of his wife, Melinda, is the largest philanthropist in the history of the world.”

Read the whole story >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.