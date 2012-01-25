Bill Gates Remembers His Final Conversations With Steve Jobs

In an interview with Yahoo, Bill Gates addresses everything from his philanthropy work to what a typical Saturday night in the Gates house is like.



Here’s a portion of the interview where he talks about his rivalry and friendship with Steve Jobs. He even goes into detail about his final conversations with Jobs, sharing that they talked about “how lucky we’d been in terms of the women we married.”

