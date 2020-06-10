Bill Gates says 'Black lives matter' and pledges to fight 'systemic racism' in the wake of recent killings

zz/PBG/AAD/STAR MAX/IPx Bill Gates

In a series of tweets posted Tuesday night, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates pledged to work against “systemic racism” and said that “Black lives matter.”

“The horrifying killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and far too many other Black people – and the protests they sparked – are shining a light on the brutal injustices that Black people experience every day,” Gates tweeted.

Gates’ posts come as polls show that a large majority of Americans support the nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the latest figure from corporate America to speak out against systemic racism.

The nationwide protests sparked by the police killing of Floyd enjoy the support of a large majority of Americans.

For his part, Gates declared himself “committed to listening and learning more about systemic racism and what I can do with my actions and words to help create a more equal and just future.”

“Black lives matter,” he added.

