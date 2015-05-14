Bill Gates is celebrating Warren Buffett's 50-year anniversary with this great post on his blog

Warren Buffett has been at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway for 50 years and there’s one person who is downright thrilled about it: his buddy Bill Gates.

In honour of his friend’s anniversary, Gates pulled out all the techie toys. He wrote a post about Buffett on his Gatesnotes blog, writing that “He is always encouraging Melinda and me to tackle tough problems and have the courage to make mistakes.”

Gates also posted a slideshow of pictures of the two friends like this one:

He even conducted a YouTube video interview with Buffett in which they talked about …

The day they met in 1991. (“I think we probably spent 10 or 11 hours talking,” Buffett remembers.)

How Gates started playing bridge and golf after meeting Buffett. (“I was never a good golfer. It was an excuse to talk. It certainly wasn’t about golf,” Gates says.)

Buffett’s optimism (Buffett thinks of himself as “neutral,” not an optimist).

How Buffett got over his fear of public speaking. (He taught a class.)

Buffett’s simple rules for getting rich. (“When you get a chance to buy something of extraordinary value whether it’s a farm or an apartment house or a piece of a business or entire business, the time to do it is then and not worry about if you could do it a little cheaper a month later or two months later.” Buffett acknowledges that this rule isn’t always easy to put into practice.)

Gates also posted all of this stuff to his public Facebook page. In the past, both Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, have repeatedly talked about what a dear friend Buffett is — Melinda Gates has even said it was Buffett who taught her how to be a good friend to other people.

You can watch Gates’ entire interview with Buffett in the video below.

