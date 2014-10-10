Bill Gates Reportedly Dropped $US18 Million On This Southern California Horse Ranch

Madeline Stone
Bill gates ranchWorldEconomicForum/Wikimedia Commons, Facebook.com/hiltonhyland

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has reportedly purchased a 228-acre horse farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to property records, the purchase price was a cool $US18 million.

The estate formerly belonged to weight-loss expert Jenny Craig, who initially listed the property for $US30 million several years ago.

The property, known as the Rancho Paseana, includes a 3/4-mile racetrack, guesthouse, office, veterinarian’s suite, orchard, and five barns.

Gates’ daughter Jennifer regularly participates in equestrian competitions, and the family owns another horse farm in Wellington, Florida.

Rancho Paseana is located about 20 minutes north of San Diego, in a valley in Rancho Sante Fe, California.

The horse-training facility had been owned by the Craig family for more than a decade.

They had hoped to sell to someone who also had a passion for horses.

Gates' daughter has participated in horseback-riding competitions for years.

And these grounds are perfect for a horse enthusiast.

There's a 3/4-mile racetrack on the property.

There are also five barns.

There's a guesthouse with some comfortable seating.

Plus an office and a veterinarian's suite.

In total, Rancho Paseana encompasses 228 acres of land.

Want to read more about the Microsoft billionaire?

The incredible life of Bill Gates, who is still America's richest man>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.