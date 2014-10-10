Bill Gates Reportedly Dropped $US18 Million On This Southern California Horse Ranch

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has reportedly purchased a 228-acre horse farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to property records, the purchase price was a cool $US18 million.

The estate formerly belonged to weight-loss expert Jenny Craig, who initially listed the property for $US30 million several years ago.

The property, known as the Rancho Paseana, includes a 3/4-mile racetrack, guesthouse, office, veterinarian’s suite, orchard, and five barns.

Gates’ daughter Jennifer regularly participates in equestrian competitions, and the family owns another horse farm in Wellington, Florida.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.