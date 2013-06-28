Bill Gates Buys $8.7 Million Equestrian Estate In Florida To Help His Daughter Become A World Class Horse Rider

Bill Gates spent $8.7 million on an equestrian estate in Wellington, Florida, Gossip Extra reports.



Gates is the richest man in the world with a net worth of $70 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. For Gates, buying this mansion is like a normal person buying a nice sandwich.

Two times previously Gates had rented the home. The combined cost of those rentals was $1.1 million, Gossip Extra says. At that price, Gates might as well just buy it.

He bought the house because Wellington is a big horse area. His daughter is training to be a world-class show jumping rider, according to Gossip Extra.

His other neighbours include Michael Bloomberg, Frank McCourt, and other wealthy individuals.

We have photos of his new place, via Zillow, though they’re not the highest resolution.

