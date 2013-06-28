Bill Gates Buys $8.7 Million Equestrian Estate In Florida To Help His Daughter Become A World Class Horse Rider

Jay Yarow
Bill and Melinda Gates

Bill Gates spent $8.7 million on an equestrian estate in Wellington, Florida, Gossip Extra reports

Gates is the richest man in the world with a net worth of $70 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. For Gates, buying this mansion is like a normal person buying a nice sandwich. 

Two times previously Gates had rented the home. The combined cost of those rentals was $1.1 million, Gossip Extra says. At that price, Gates might as well just buy it. 

He bought the house because Wellington is a big horse area. His daughter is training to be a world-class show jumping rider, according to Gossip Extra. 

His other neighbours include Michael Bloomberg, Frank McCourt, and other wealthy individuals. 

We have photos of his new place, via Zillow, though they’re not the highest resolution.

An overview of the estate.

What the house looks like.

A bathroom.

Pretty normal looking laundry area.

One of the bedrooms.

Another look at a bedroom.

The pool in the back.

Another of the pool.

An eating area.

A living room.

Another look, see that it feeds into the kitchen.

A dining room.

The kitchen has a massive island.

A fireplace, which probably doesn't get too much use in Florida.

The back patio.

One more of the pool.

A big bathroom.

Bedroom.

A sitting area.

The property.

The land.

Another overview of the property.

