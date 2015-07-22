12 books that Bill Gates thinks everyone should read

Billionaire Bill Gates has said he reads about a book a week.

We sifted through years of his book recommendations to find 12 that made especially strong impressions on him. Read on to find out why he enjoyed each one.

Here are the links to find each book:

“Tap Dancing to Work” by Carol Loomis

“Making the Modern World” by Vaclav Smil

“The Sixth Extinction” by Elizabeth Kolbert

“Stress Test” by Timothy Geithner

“The Better Angels of Our Nature” by Steven Pinker

“The Man Who Fed the World” by Leon Hesser

“Business Adventures” by John Brooks

“The Bully Pulpit” by Doris Kearns Goodwin

“The Rosie Project” by Graeme Simsion

“On Immunity” by Eula Biss

“How Asia Works” by Joe Studwell

“How to Lie With Statistics” by Darrell Huff

Drake Baer contributed research to this article.

