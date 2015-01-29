This Is Bill Gates' Biggest Regret In Life

Bill Gates on Wednesday hosted his third AMA on Reddit. For those unfamiliar, an AMA is where someone goes on Reddit and allows the greater internet community to ask them anything.

Someone asked what Gates’ biggest regret in life has been thus far. Gates’ answer was somewhat surprising, considering all the work he does around the globe:

“I feel pretty stupid that I don’t know any foreign languages,” Gates said. “I took Latin and Greek in High School and got A’s and I guess it helps my vocabulary but I wish I knew French or Arabic or Chinese. I keep hoping to get time to study one of these – probably French because it is the easiest.”

Gates says he also tried Duolingo for a while — that’s the app that offers free language instruction — but didn’t keep it up.

Other tech leaders have managed to find time to learn new languages. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for example, managed to teach himself Mandarin while running Facebook. His Chinese skills were even good enough to give a 30-minute Q&A in front of a Chinese university in October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.