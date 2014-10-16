Bill Gates Is Obsessed With A New Way Of Teaching History -- Here's How It Works

Peter Jacobs

One of billionaire Bill Gates’ newest ventures is trying to change how students learn history by promoting an interdisciplinary approach called “Big History.”

As detailed in a recent feature in The New York Times Magazine details, Big History is a series of DVD lectures from Australian professor David Christian that offers a more holistic approach to learning. The DVD series “put forward a synthesis of history, biology, chemistry, astronomy and other disparate fields, which Christian wove together into nothing less than a unifying narrative of life on earth,” writes The Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Gates has personally invested $US10 million in the Big History Project, which has spread to about 1,200 schools since it launched in 2011.

The slide below, from a lecture Christian gave this year, shows how Big History works. Here, Christian uses Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night Over the Rhone” as a platform to show how various disciplines would be combined in a Big History lesson.

Van Gogh Starry Night Big History SlideScreenshot Via YouTube

As you can see, the various elements that make up the painting include:

  • Stars and Cosmos (Astronomy)
  • Planet Earth (Geology)
  • Cities, Churches, and Human Civilisation (Anthropology/History)
  • Water, Where Life Evolved (Chemistry/Biology)
  • Electric Lights = Modernity (Science/Technology)
  • You and me trying to figure out our place in the Universe!

According to Christian, all of these different elements come together to tell a full story. “This captures very nicely and very simply the ambition of Big History — to connect disciplines,” Christian says in his lecture.

