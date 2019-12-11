Bill Gates wants you to read about an educator who's reformed public schools using a controversial 'charter' model

Gates Notes

Billionaire Bill Gates released his annual list of book recommendations on Tuesday. He included one written by a former public school teacher who founded Summit Public Schools.

The network of 11 schools, which serves a diverse demographic in California and Washington, promote mentorship, self-directed learning, and project-based learning.

Despite some controversy behind the model, Gates supports the concept and said he hopes to help implement some of the approaches at other schools in the US.

Through his philanthropic arm, Bill Gates has tackled some of the world’s deadliest and most pressing issues with measurable success.

But the Microsoft co-founder has admittedly struggled to reform the US education system, an issue that’s particularly close to the billionaire’s heart. That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise that Gates included a book written by Diane Tavenner – who’s considered a public school visionary – on his 2019 list of book recommendations, which he published on his blog on Tuesday.

In her book, “Prepared: What Kids Need for a Fulfilled Life,” Tavenner, a former public school teacher, details how and why she founded Summit Public Schools. It’s a network of 11 public charter schools in Washington and California, which serves students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. Half of students receive free or reduced-priced lunch. Forty-three per cent of students are Hispanic and 19% are white.

Charter schools are publicly funded, but privately managed.

Summit has expanded its reach through its online platform, called Summit Learning. It’s backed by Mark Zuckerberg and is now available in 380 schools across the US. Gates noted in his blog that some parents and educators are “wary” of Summit’s focus on computer-enabled learning. But that didn’t deter him from endorsing Tavenner or the Summit schools.

“I was blown away,” Gates wrote of how he felt when he visited a Summit school several years ago. “It was unlike any school I had visited before.”

Tavenner’s book also offers parenting advice and an educational philosophy

In addition to discussing her charter schools pursuits, Tavenner also offers parenting advice and an overview of her general philosophy around education. Her approach eschews the traditional classroom model where a teacher lectures at the chalkboard and students sit quietly in their seats absorbing information.

Tavenner believes that mentorship, self-directed learning, and project-based learning lead to better outcomes in the classroom and beyond.

One way Summit schools aim to achieve this is by letting students choose from more than 50 expedition opportunities four times a year. The schools also pair each student with their own mentor.

There’s scant research available to measure the success of Summit Public Schools since the first one opened in 2003. Some critics argue against the charter school concept altogether, saying they only serve a small group of students while taking significant funding from public schools.

But Gates supports Tavenner’s approach and said he hopes to implement some of Summit’s teaching concepts at other schools in the US through his foundation’s work.

“What I love about Summit is that its vision of success is bigger than getting students to master skills in reading, writing, and mathematics,” Gates wrote. “Those skills, of course, are incredibly important, but there are also other, very necessary skills that will serve them their entire lives.”

According to a recent Summit internal report, 98% of students are accepted to four-year colleges and Summit students complete college at twice the national rate. In 2017, CREDO, a nonpartisan research group, shared results from a small sampling of Summit students. It found that attending Summit schools led to “modest” declines in students’ reading scores and had “no clear effect” on performance in maths, Chalkbeat reported earlier this year. Summit also declined Harvard University’s offer to evaluate its online learning tool.

In November, Summit Rainier in East Jose, California announced plans to close its doors at the end of the year. Students will be able to attend another Summit school about 10 miles away or an entirely different school of their choosing, the San Jose Mercury News reported. Summit couldn’t get facilities to house two charter schools in the same city.

Whether charter schools in and of themselves are actually superior to public schools, and deserving of government funds, has fuelled longstanding debates among education experts.

Tavenner’s book advises parents to mentor instead of directing their children

For those less interested in education philosophies, and more eager to get parenting tips from a veteran educator and mother, Gates understands skipping to the section where Tavenner offers guidance to parents.

“In the final section of her book, Diane offers some parenting advice she’s developed…I expect many parents will flip to the end of the book to read this brief but useful list of tips,” Gates wrote. “Much of her advice is based on her belief that parents should support their child’s independent growth. Parents need to mentor, not direct. They should seek out their child’s opinions, encourage them to be self-directed learners, and expose them to as many new ideas, people, places and things as possible.”

